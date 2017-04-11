Atlanta mayor halts some work during I-85 reconstruction

By Published: Updated:

Atlanta (AP) – Atlanta’s mayor has temporarily suspended non-emergency construction activity during the reconstruction of a collapsed section of Interstate 85.

Mayor Kasim Reed’s office said in a news release Monday that Reed issued an executive order suspending the work between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. from Monday through Friday for parts of the city. Reed says the suspension of construction work is meant to help ease traffic congestion.

The city has also prohibited non-local traffic in certain areas to ensure access for first responders and to hospitals as drivers seek into different routes to get where they’re going.

The city is also encouraging people to consider telecommuting and using mass transit.

A section of I-85 collapsed March 30 after a massive fire, and reconstruction is expected to take until at least mid-June.

