Savannah (WSAV) – Attention drivers! Chatham Emergency Management Agency is reporting that northbound Truman Parkway at Derenne Avenue is closed due to an accident.

Savannah Chatham Metro Police also tell us one northbound and one southbound lane each of Truman Parkway are closed between Eisenhower & Derenne due to an accident. Non-life-threatening injuries are reported from the crash.

Authorities advise you to seek alternate routes until emergency crews are able to clear the scene.