Update: Memorial grows for Tybee police officer killed in motorcycle crash

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – A memorial continues to grow for a Tybee Island police officer killed Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash. Metro Police say 32-year-old Tron Lewis died when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV on Ogeechee Road near Southwest Middle School.

Lewis was traveling north on Ogeechee Road and was struck by an SUV turning east from the southbound lanes on Ogeechee. The driver of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Family, friends and colleagues have placed flowers and teddy bears on the squad car of Officer Lewis.