Tabby Tales Rescue, Inc. wants your help finding foster & forever homes for Savannah cats

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Here in Savannah, there is no shortage of cats waiting to be adopted.

Finding forever homes and foster homes for these cats is the mission of Tabby Tales Rescue, Incorporated. They’re a non-profit animal rescue dedicated to saving homeless, abandoned and special needs kitten in the Hostess City of the South.

The founder of Tabby Tales Rescue, Inc., Vanessa Lewallen, and one of the volunteers, Katy Cohen, paid Reneè and I visit on The Bridge to tell us how you can: adopt a cat, how you can become a cat “foster parent” and other ways you can help support the non-profit, even if you aren’t able to bring a four-legged friend into your home.

