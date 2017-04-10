STEAM Summer Camp aims to make science, tech, math fun for your kids!

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Parents, it’s that time of the year already! It’s time to start thinking about signing your kids up for summer camp.

Yes, there are plenty out there to choose from, but if your child loves robotics and video games, (or maybe you’d just like to expose them to something outside of their comfort zone), we’ve got just the camp for you!

It’s called STEAM Camp, (STEAM stands for: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), and it’s a camp geared toward making technology and engineering education fun (and less intimidating) for kids in grades four through nine.

Clegg Ivey and Anna Ivey visited The Bridge on Monday to tell us how the kids can expect to learn about everything from electrical engineering to quantum mechanics. (And there’s still time for you to sign them up!)

Click ‘play’ to learn more about how Clegg and Anna got the program started and where all the STEAM camp magic is happening this summer!

Pre-camp, Freeplay gaming week classes begin May 22nd, 2017, while the camp goes into full swing beginning May 30th.

Classes run throughout July.

Click here to visit the STEAM Camp website for additional information on pricing, types of classes and class times.