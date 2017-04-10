Sheriff’s office announces ‘pill take back’ locations

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced a new partnership with CVS and will now provide two locations to safely dispose of expired or unused medications in an effort to reduce the risk of accidental exposure or intentional misuse. A 24-hour disposal area is located at the entrance of the Sheriff’s Office at 1050 Carl Griffin Drive. The second site is on the first floor of the Chatham County Courthouse at 133 Montgomery Street and is available during business hours only.

This is an environmentally safe and secure way to dispose of prescription pills, prescription patches, prescription ointments, over the counter medications and pet medications. These locations do not accept thermometers, needles, inhalers, aerosol cans or hydrogen peroxide.