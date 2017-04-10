Update: Two arrests made in East 40th Street fire

UPDATE:

Savannah Fire investigators have arrested two people in connection to a February 18th residential structure fire in the 500 block of East 40th Street.

Chief Investigator Fred Anderson says 27-year-old Mary Morgan Powell and 27-year-old John Paul Palmer, both of Savannah, have been charged with 2nd degree criminal damage to property. These felony charges are the result of continued investigation into the blaze that destroyed one structure and damaged two others.

We’re told Powell and Palmer are being held at the Chatham County Detention Center. Bond hearings for the two are expected to take place Tuesday, April 11. SFES investigators continue their investigation of the fire and Anderson says additional arrests are expected in the case.

Savannah (WSAV) – Savannah Fire crews are working to put out a house fire on East 40th street in the Baldwin Park area.

News 3’s Martin Staunton was on the scene and residents who live in the area told him there were possibly three homes involved.

The home that was actually on fire is abandoned, but it is unknown if the homes on each side, that are occupied, have been damaged as result.

No word yet on how the fire started or if anyone is hurt, but a News 3 crew is on the way to the scene.

