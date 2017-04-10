RBC Heritage kicks off today in Hilton Head

The 49th Annual RBC Heritage Golf Tournament begins today at Harbor Town Golf Links. While the players won’t tee off until Thursday, opening ceremonies will take place today with the kick-off parade at 10 a.m. The excitement shifts to the 18th Hole for a ceremonial firing of the Heritage Cannon featuring last year’s winner Branden Grace hitting a ball into the sound. This year will also feature a special tribute to the late Arnold Palmer who died in September and was the first winner of the Heritage Tournament. He will be honored with a moment of silence and a cannon shot.

Take note that there will be no general spectator parking available at Sea Pines. Parking is located at the Hilton Head Public School Complex on Wilborn Drive where you can catch a shuttle to Harbor Town. There is also a free shuttle running all day from Coligny Beach Parking Lot. There will be bicycle and handicap parking available at Sea Pines.

For more information about the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament, go to rbcheritage.com.