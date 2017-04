Harbour Town (WSAV) – This year’s RBC Golf Tournament festivities began with a bang.

The grandson of Arnold Palmer, Sam Saunders, fired the cannon this morning in honor of the golfing legend.

Last year’s champion, Braden Grace, also had the honor of taking the First Tee Shot.

