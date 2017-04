Habersham Street will be closed to through traffic between DeRenne Avenue and Stephenson Avenue from 9 a.m. Monday, April 10 through 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

The closure is to accommodate the construction of an intersection table at Habersham and Kensington/Varn, which will provide safer conditions for pedestrians crossing the intersection. Through traffic will be detoured to Abercorn St. at DeRenne Avenue for southbound traffic and Stephenson Avenue for northbound.