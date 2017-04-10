Alabama Governor says it’s time to step down

MONTGOMERY – Alabama Governor Robert Bentley resigned after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to campaign finance rules.

Bentley resigned rather than face impeachment and he has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor campaign violations that arose during the investigation of alleged affair with a top aide.

The sex-tinged scandal gathered force over the past few days and legislators turned up on the pressure by opening impeachment hearings Monday. Last week, the Alabama Ethics Commission cited evidence that Bentley broke state ethics and campaign laws and referred the matter to prosecutors.

Bentley announced his resignation shortly after he was booked into Montgomery County Jail.

Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey was sworn in Monday night as the 54th governor of Alabama.