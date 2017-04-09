Sergio Garcia Wins 2017 Masters

By Published:
Sergio Garcia, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green to win the Masters golf tournament after a playoff Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Augusta, GA. – It took over 70 majors as a pro but it finally happened. Sergio Garcia finally won his first major at the 2017 Masters in Augusta, Georgia.  Garcia finally shred the reputation of a player who couldn’t get it done.  England’s Justin Rose and Garcia both approached the 18th hole tied for the lead and had a chance to win. It was the first time that happened since 1998. The final match was pushed to a playoff but it take much longer than that for Garcia to finally get a pro win and a green jacket.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s