Sergio Garcia Wins 2017 Masters

Augusta, GA. – It took over 70 majors as a pro but it finally happened. Sergio Garcia finally won his first major at the 2017 Masters in Augusta, Georgia. Garcia finally shred the reputation of a player who couldn’t get it done. England’s Justin Rose and Garcia both approached the 18th hole tied for the lead and had a chance to win. It was the first time that happened since 1998. The final match was pushed to a playoff but it take much longer than that for Garcia to finally get a pro win and a green jacket.

