Death toll continues to climb in twin Egypt Palm Sunday attacks

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) Dozens are reportedly dead after twin blasts went off in Egypt.

According to the Associated Press, at least 25 people were killed by an explosion at a Coptic Christian church in Tanta, Egypt. The blast came as Christians inside were celebrating Palm Sunday. A reported 60 others were wounded in the blast.

In the city of Alexandria, the Associated Press reports, a second blast occurred outside a church where the Coptic pope had earlier celebrated Palm Sunday. Egypt’s Health Ministry reports so far six people have died.

Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter and marks the start of Holy Week for Christians.

Coptic Christians make up about 10 percent of Egypt’s population.