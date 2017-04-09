Authorities Investigate Homicide in Twin City

By Published:

 

Twin City — (WSAV)

Emanuel County Sheriff’s Officials are investigating a homicide in Twin City.  Authorities say around 3:30 p.m., they were called to a home on South Railroad Avenue after receiving a report of a victim with gunshot wounds.  They found 59 year old Johnny Jackson dead.  The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist in the case.

The death is being treated as a homicide and is considered to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call ECSO Lt. David McVey at (478) 237-6360.

 

 

