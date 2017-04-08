WATCH: Controlled explosion at retired Plant Kraft

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. – On Saturday morning, a loud boom could be heard throughout the Coastal Empire.

The sound came from a controlled explosion at the retired Plant Kraft in Port Wentworth. At 9:00 a.m. sharp, Georgia Power successfully completed a demolition with nearly 100 pounds of explosives to bring down a chimney stack and silo.

The plant served customers since 1958 before being retired in 2015. In March, four boilers were also dismantled via controlled demolition. Saturday’s demolition of the chimney stack and silo acted at the last major component in the dismantling process.

In March 2016, Georgia Power announced it would donate the retired electric plant to the Georgia Ports Authority.