Darien celebrates blessing of shrimp boat fleet

DARIEN, Ga. (AP) – A fishing community on the Georgia coast is celebrating the annual blessing of its shrimp boat fleet.

Thousands are expected to attend a festival and street parade Saturday in Darien, about 60 miles south of Savannah.

The main event takes place Sunday when captains of decorated shrimp boats and pleasure boats sail single-file in a parade down the Darien River. The Florida Times-Union reports ( http://bit.ly/2oIYkQl ) priests and ministers shower the boats with holy water and pronounce blessings as the vessels pass beneath the bridge spanning U.S. 17.

It’s the 49th year Darien has held the fleet blessing in advance of the commercial shrimping season, which typically starts in late May or June. Shrimping is the No. 1 industry in Darien and surrounding McIntosh County.