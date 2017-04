Effingham County Deputies are asking for help to find the two people caught on camera breaking into Effingham County High School. The incident took place on March 20. Not only did video show the pair walking into the school with a bag of tools, but cameras caught the duo breaking into vending machines and stealing. The suspects were spotted in the hallway near the gym.

If you have any information on this case, call Effingham County Deputies at 912-754-3449.