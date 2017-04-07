The Georgia Transplant Foundation encourages saving a life, becoming an organ donor

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Twenty-two.

On average, that’s how many people die each day, waiting for an organ transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

But the Georgia Transplant Foundation is working each day to help bring that number down.

The organization was founded in 1992 by a man named Tommy Smith, who was also a Kidney transplant recipient. For more than two decades now it has been helping meet the needs of organ donor candidates, donors and recipients—and their families—by giving them educational, financial and emotional support.

Martie Rudd, the Patient Outreach Manager with the Georgia Transplant Foundation, visited The Bridge on Friday, to tell us all about the services they provide and how you can become involved with the organization.

Click ‘play’ to hear the inspiring story of how Rudd got involved with the organization.

Click here for more information about the Georgia Transplant Foundation.

Click here to find out how you can become an organ donor in Georgia.

Click here to find out how you can become and organ donor in South Carolina.