Chatham County (WSAV) – A Chatham County deputy has been fired, arrested, and is facing multiple charges after officials say he had inappropriate contact with four inmates.

News 3 was at a press conference held by Sheriff John Wilcher this morning. He told us about the dismissal of 25-year-old Jermaine Minor, who had been with the department less than a year, and that he will not tolerate any abuse among his staff.

