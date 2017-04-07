SC health officials report six more influenza deaths

By Published: Updated:

Greenville (AP) – State health officials say six more people have died of the flu in South Carolina.

Figures from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control show that brings the total number of deaths from the virus this season to 53.

Most of those – 42 – were patients ages 65 and older.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says between 3,000 and 49,000 people die from flu each year, depending on the severity of the season. Flu season typically runs from October to May, peaking in February.

