Rape victim turns tragedy into purpose, with California serial rapist never caught

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – “I was number five, and then he proceeded to rape 45 other women and murder 12,” said Jane Carson, who calls herself a survivor and a thriver.

“I’m a nurse, Air Force nurse, retired colonel actually,” she said.

She’s a survivor of a horrific rape in Sacramento, California.

“October 5, 1976… this monster, raped me while my three year old son was laying next to me. And he had a ski mask on, and he was holding a large butcher knife, and he entered through probably the garage or my son’s bedroom window shortly after my husband left for work,” Carson said.

Her rapist, known as the original Night Stalker, the East Area Rapist and the Golden State Killer, one of the worst California has ever seen.

“I don’t even really remember the rape,” Carson said, “With my son next to me… I was so afraid… what’s he gonna do next, is he gonna kill us?”

From 1976 to 1986, he raped 50 women and murdered 12, to this day, he still has never been caught.

“We have his DNA from his murders but he’s never been identified,” she said, “We need to put this to bed, there’s just been, he just committed such horrific attacks and he needs to pay for his crimes.”

This past summer, the FBI announced a $50,000 dollar reward for any information leading to the man behind the ski mask.

“I think this is the year that he’s going to be caught,” she said, “You cannot give the rapist any more control than he already had over you. Because that’s what rape is all about, power and control.”

Carson now volunteers with the Lowcountry’s Hopeful Horizons, hosting weekly survivor support groups and speaking to convicted rapists in prison. She has also written a book about her experience called Frozen in Fear.

“This is my purpose… I really feel that my life and my sons life was spared,” Carson said, “Through the grace of God he has given me the strength to move on, to go through my military career and… to reach out to others, to turn their pain into power and turn their mess into a message.”