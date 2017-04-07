Race to detour traffic Saturday morning

Savannah (SCMPD) – On Saturday, traffic in Savannah’s Historic District will be impacted for several hours as Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police close streets during the Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5K.

Drayton Street between Park Avenue and Gaston Street will close at 4 a.m. All other road closures are expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. Half marathon and 5K routes will begin at Forsyth Park, heading northbound on Drayton Street, west on Bryan Street, then south Jefferson Street to east Congress Street, then south on Barnard Street to West Park Avenue.

From Barnard Street, 5K runners will continue east on Park Avenue, then north on Whitaker, east on Gordon Street to Bull Street, then to the finish line in Forsyth Park. Streets along the 5K route are expected to be clear by 8:30 a.m.

Half marathon participants will head east on Duffy Street from Barnard Street. From Duffy Street, runners will turn south on Price Street, continuing south across Victory Drive through the Ardsley Park neighborhood, to Daffin Park and back to the finish line in Forsyth Park. Impacted streets include: Victory Drive, Price, Duffy, Abercorn, Charlton, Habersham, Bolton, Harris and Bull streets. Streets within the half marathon route are expected to be impacted from 8-11:30 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured to Abercorn, Truman Parkway and Bee Road. Metro will close streets to ensure runner safety and relieve intersection congestion as runners pass. Drivers are urged to use caution and patience when driving through the impacted areas. DeRenne Avenue will be available to drivers detoured from Victory Drive.