Georgia Power plans Plant Kraft demolition on Saturday morning

Port Wentworth, Ga. – Get ready for the boom. On Saturday, April 8, between 8-10 a.m., Georgia Power will remove the chimney and silo for retired Units 1-4 at the Plant Kraft in Port Wentworth by controlled demolition, weather and safety conditions permitting. You may remember when the main plant structure was demolished successfully on March 11. Local residents reported waking up to a large “boom.” The March 11 event left the chimney and silo as the last major components in the dismantlement of the retired power plant.

According to Georgia Power, safety is top priority during removal of the chimney and silo, and officials say they are working with a professional demolition contractor to safely remove the structures. Georgia Power is also coordinating efforts as needed with multiple agencies including the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), local law enforcement and public safety officials.

Residents are reminded to be aware of the demolition Saturday morning, which may sound like a loud thunderclap for those living closest to the plant. Visibility of the demolition will be limited by restricted access to surrounding industrial property. Onlookers are cautioned not to trespass on private property of the company, area residents or businesses. Immediately prior to the demolition, USCG, law enforcement and DNR will establish an Exclusion Zone (see attached map) to ensure a safe buffer around the site.

Boat traffic will be prohibited from entering the Exclusion Zone on the Savannah River for several hundred feet on both sides of the plant for 15-20 minutes while the demolition occurs.

In 2015, Georgia Power retired the power plant following approval by the Georgia Public Service Commission in the 2013 Integrated Resource Plan, and in March 2016, Georgia Power announced plans to donate the property to the Georgia Port Authority.

The plant served electric customers reliably from 1958 through 2015.