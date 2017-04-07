UPDATE: Gorsuch heads for confirmation as Senate tears up own rules

Washington (AP) – President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is heading for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate’s voting rules to allow him to ascend to the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Democrats have denounced the GOP’s use of what both sides dubbed the “nuclear option” to put Gorsuch on the court, calling it an epic power grab that will further corrode politics in Congress, the courts and the United States.

Many Republicans bemoan reaching that point, too, but they blame Democrats for pushing them to it.

Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York calls the rules change “a turning point in the history of the Senate and the Supreme Court.”

Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says it’s “not for the better, but for the worse.”

Earlier in the day, Senate Democrats blocked President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. The Senate voted 55-45 to successfully filibuster the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Democrats opposing Gorsuch say they believe he would favor corporations over workers and would be on the far right of the court.

They are angry over the Republican blockade last year of President Barack Obama’s nominee for the same seat, Merrick Garland.

If confirmed, Gorsuch will fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, 14 months ago.