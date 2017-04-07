Delta cancels flights for third day after storm hits Atlanta

By Published:

Atlanta (AP) – Delta Air Lines says it has canceled about 3,000 flights this week as it continues to struggle in the aftermath of a storm that hit its hub airport in Atlanta.

The thunderstorm hit Wednesday, but canceled flights and long lines in Atlanta persisted into Friday. Tracking service FlightAware.com says Delta had canceled more than 400 flights by midday.

The airline says it is still getting planes and crews back in position for flights.

On Twitter, Delta is telling people who expect to fly Friday to check their flight’s status before going to the airport. The airline is apologizing and says it’s trying to re-book customers.

Travelers whose flights are canceled can get a refund. Delta is also offering to waive change fees for those who re-book their plans.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s