Atlanta mayor warns of increased traffic as schools resume

Atlanta (AP) – Atlanta’s mayor estimates that travel times will increase substantially on Monday as a key interstate remains closed due to a bridge collapse caused by a large fire.

Many Atlanta area schools were on spring break this week, temporarily easing fears of fierce gridlock due to a stretch of Interstate 85 closing last Friday. But Mayor Kasim Reed says models predict a 30% increase in travel times as schools resume normal schedules.

Reed says people should try to use transit systems, rather than commuting by car. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority plans to increase service on Monday.

The mayor also urges companies to consider letting employees work from home or change schedules.

Reed says those who must drive should have a full tank of gas before leaving.