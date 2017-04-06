Sol C. Johnson to hold their first on-campus alumni reunion this summer

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Regardless of how much time passes by, there’s nothing like reuniting with your friends and classmates from high school and college.

That’s why one proud Sol C. Johnson High School Alumna wants to bring all Johnson High School alumni together on June 17th to make history this year!

Sharron Parker stopped by The Bridge on Thursday morning with a call of action to gather all alumni on the campus for the first time since the school’s opening in 1959.

Click ‘play’ to find out what Parker says this time is now, how much it costs and why you need to be there!

The deadline to register for the reunion is April 18th.

