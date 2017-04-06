SCMPD seeks suspect in shooting in Cuyler-Brownsville

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Burroughs and West 39th streets on Tuesday, April 4, around 9:55 p.m.

The suspect’s identity and circumstances leading up to this shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

 

