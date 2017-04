Savannah (WSAV) – The Savannah Chatham-Metro Police Department needs your help finding a suspect who escaped custody.

We’re told Eric Hick was arrested after a traffic stop and transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment.He escaped from the hospital soon after. Hick is described is 5’8 tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black t-shirt & blue jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call 911 immediately.