Savannah police seek help to find missing girl

De’lasie Cooper, 12, was last seen running east on 40th Street

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile who was last seen Wednesday, April 5. De’lasie Cooper, 12, was last seen at 6 p.m. running east on 40th Street.

Cooper is described as a black female. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, khaki pants and white/black and gold shoes.

Anyone with information on her location should call 911, or contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

