President Trump speaks on U.S. attack in Syria

Washington, D.C. (AP) President Donald Trump is calling on “all civilized nations” to join the U.S. in seeking an end to the carnage in Syria. President Trump gave a brief statement Thursday shortly after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

The United States has attacked a Syrian air base with roughly 60 cruise missiles in response to a chemical weapons attack it blames on President Bashar Assad. U.S. officials say the Tomahawk missiles were fired from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeting a government-controlled air base in Syria.