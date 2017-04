SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Come enjoy an awesome show for a good cause this Sunday at the Tybee Post Theatre. Xuluprophet, the StarDust Pixxies, City Stream & Lowcountry Oscillations are teaming up to help Anna See & Carson Landers, a local family injured in a devastating crash with an 18-wheeler.

The Tybee Family Ties Island Throwdown is Sunday, April 9th at 7:30 at the Tybee Post Theatre. Tickets are just $13 at the door. It’s family friendly and all profits go to help in the family’s recovery.