Meat free for Lent? Check out Chef Peter Russo’s Caribbean Jerk Salmon recipe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This Lenten season we are bring you a meat free recipe every Thursday, so you can shop and make it with your family for Friday’s meatless meal. Chef Peter’s Caribbean Jerk Salmon from the 700 Drayton Cooking School is incredible and it’s surprisingly easy to make.

Caribbean Jerk Salmon:

-Two 6 to 8 ounce salmon filets

Preparation:

1. Heat medium sauce pan (works best in NOT the non-stick variety) to medium high heat

2. Coat each filet with Jerk spice (recipe is below)

3. Add about 2 tbls of vegatable oil to the pan, coat pan then add salmon and allow to sear for about 3 to 4 minutes or until the pan “releases” the filet easily

4. Flip and sear the other side for about 4 minutes

Grilled Pineapple Salad:

-1/2 fresh pineapple – peeled, cored, and sliced into 1/2-inch pieces

-cooking spray

-1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

-1 small sweet onion, chopped

-1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

-1 small jalapeno pepper, finely chopped

Dressing:

-1 clove garlic, minced

-1 tablespoon lime juice

-1 teaspoon white sugar

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-ground black pepper to taste

Preparation:

1. Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Spray pineapple pieces with cooking spray.

2. Cook pineapple on the grill until lightly browned and caramelized, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove pineapple from grill and cool; chop.

3. Mix pineapple, red bell pepper, onion, cilantro, jalapeno pepper, garlic, lime juice, sugar, salt, and ground black pepper together in a bowl; refrigerate until chilled and flavors blend, about 1 hour.

Jerk Spice:

-1 tablespoon garlic powder

-2 to 3 teaspoons cayenne pepper

-2 teaspoons onion powder

-2 teaspoons dried thyme

-2 teaspoons dried parsley

-2 teaspoons sugar

-2 teaspoons salt

-1 teaspoon paprika

-1 teaspoon ground allspice

-1/2 teaspoon black pepper

-1/2 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper

-1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

-1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Preparation:

-Combine all ingredients; store in an airtight container for up to 3 months

Balsamic Reduction:

-1 cup of balsamic vinegar

-1 cup kitchen port wine

-Optional: 1-4 tablespoons unrefined sweetener of choice (such as coconut sugar, maple syrup or honey), a cinnamon stick and/or a couple cloves, 1 bay leaf, 1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary, part of an orange rind

Instructions:

1. In a medium sized saucepan that is nonreactive, add the balsamic vinegar port wine and any flavoring agents you’d like (they are completely optional, but add their own flavorful dimensions. Don’t add them all! Just one or two will be enough).

2. Turn kitchen fan on high as vinegar is going to be floating into the air!

3. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, and then turn down heat to keep at a low simmer. It will take about 10-15 minutes to thicken and reduce. Keep a careful eye near the end as you don’t want to burn it. When it coats a spoon, it will be thick enough. You can thicken it slightly, or make it as thick as molasses. You can reduce anywhere from ⅓ to ¾’s of the vinegar (but not more, unless you want to really risk burning it)! When reduced more, it will thicken up considerably once cooled. You can always gently reheat (and add a little water, as needed).

Plating:

-place about a cup and half of the Grilled Pinapple Salad in the center of the plate, top with Jerk Salmon and generously drizzle Balsamic Reduction over the entire entre. If desired, also garnish with chopped cilantro