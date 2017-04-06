Landfill operator pulls plans to increase coal ash dumping in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – More than a year ago if you asked anyone in Jesup what coal ash was, not a lot of folks would know.

The residue material from burning coal was finding a new home there in close distance to local water sources. Over the last year, and especially now, if you ask a neighbor there about coal ash, they are well-educated about it.

A year of public backlash has led to a company pulling its permits to increase dumping of the toxic coal ash in a Wayne County landfill known as Broadhurst.

“The biggest thing is that the thing everybody was afraid of was coal ash and it’s not coming, it’s never going to come.”

“We are going above and beyond to demonstrate our commitment to Wayne County.”

Those are the words the Republic services president Drew Isenhour used when the company pulled its plans to expand coal ash dumping at the Wayne County landfill.

“We are very relieved by this decision, we are very grateful to Republic for listening to the citizens of Wayne County.”

Neighbors like Peggy Riggins spent the majority of last year fighting to stop the dumping. This retraction of the permits is a sign of good faith that now the commission can rework their agreement with the company.

We’ll have some say in what comes in on that rail spur and how far away it comes, those are the two things we really wanted to know.”

County commission chair Mike Roberts says the company did not dump in 2016.

“We didn’t do everything that the citizens wanted, we didn’t do everything Republic wanted, we didn’t do everything that our neighbors wanted, but we tried to do what was right and in the long run it’s worked out for us.”

Many neighbors still remain concerned about the current hundreds of thousands of pounds in coal-burning toxins that currently sit on the site.

“We really have fought long and hard it’s been like a full-time time without pay for me and for so many other people in this community.”

A fight that went to the statehouse and failed there. For now the county and company will renegotiate. County leaders have one goal in mind.

“You’re not going to see coal ash in Jesup, Georgia.”