FUGITIVE FILES: Two Dangerous Assault and Battery Suspects

Two men, both with a history of violence against women, both wanted again by Savannah-Chatham Metro Police.

But Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say Anthony Williams crimes are no longer in the past.

“He was sitting in the vehicle with his ex-girlfriend they were arguing back and forth about she not wanting to buy him a bus ticket to Florida,” explains SCMPD Detective Michael Carr. “During which he assaulted her by strangling her.”

Anthony Williams is 6’0″, 210 pounds.

Investigators say he is a transient, but frequents the area of Styles and Gwinnett streets.

“He was at the home of his girlfriend. They were having an argument,” explains Detective Carr. “He assaulted her by grabbing her hair, dragging her around the household, he struck her several times with a hangar, also with other objects within the household.”

That’s why detectives are looking for William Morris.

The 52 year old is accused of battery and sexual battery against his girlfriend.

He doesn’t have a home here. Police say he travels back and forth between Savannah and Florida.

If you can help find either William Morris or Anthony Williams, call Savannah-Chatham Metro Police or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at 912-234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest you could be eligible for a cash reward, and could help stop these suspects before they strike again.

“If domestic violence goes unchecked it usually ends in a domestic homicide because the violence escalates over time,” says Detective Carr.