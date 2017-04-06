Democrats block Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

Neil Gorsuch
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017, file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch listens as he is asked a question by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, on Capitol Hill in Washington, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly says he'll support the nomination of Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Indiana Democrat announced his support on Sunday, April 2, 2017, for President Donald Trump’s pick, calling Gorsuch "a qualified jurist who will base his decisions on his understanding of the law and is well-respected among his peers." Donnelly faces a tough re-election in 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Washington (AP) – Senate Democrats have blocked President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

The Senate voted 55-45 to successfully filibuster the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch. Republicans are planning to unilaterally change Senate rules to remove a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Gorsuch and all future Supreme Court nominees, reducing it to a simple majority in the 100-member Senate.

Democrats opposing Gorsuch say they believe he would favor corporations over workers and would be on the far right of the court.

They are angry over the Republican blockade last year of President Barack Obama’s nominee for the same seat, Merrick Garland.

If confirmed, Gorsuch will fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, 14 months ago.

