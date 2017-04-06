CCSO Deputy accused of “inappropriate contact” with inmate

Savannah, GA (WSAV)- The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office tells News 3 a deputy, on the job for less than a year, is facing charges of sexual assault of an inmate.

Deputy Jermaine Minor was terminated and his case has been turned over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s office.

Minor is also facing one count of violating his oath of offices and one count of making false statements.

Sheriff John Wilcher will hold a news conference on this case Friday. News 3 will bring you more details as we learn them.