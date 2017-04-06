CCSO Deputy accused of “inappropriate contact” with inmate

By Published:
Voters talk about jail controversies and the role they played in their decision for Sheriff

Savannah, GA (WSAV)- The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office tells News 3 a deputy, on the job for less than a year, is facing charges of sexual assault of an inmate.

Deputy Jermaine Minor was terminated and his case has been turned over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s office.

Minor is also facing one count of violating his oath of offices and one count of making false statements.

Sheriff John Wilcher will hold a news conference on this case Friday.  News 3 will bring you more details as we learn them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s