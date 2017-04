Savannah (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a fire at multi-story home this afternoon.

Units responded to the scene near the intersection of Whitaker Street and Park Avenue around 2PM, where smoke and flames could be seen coming out the roof of the structure.

No word on if anyone was at home or the extent of damage to the home at this time.

Several streets in the area were closed for several hours while officials battled the blaze and worked to clear the scene..