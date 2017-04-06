Art Rise Savannah to celebrate community & culture with Art March this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Savannah has a growing art scene and there’s a local non-profit that wants to invite you to experience—-and celebrate it— this weekend!

Clinton Edminster and Heather Whitman, of Art Rise Savannah, stopped by The Bridge on Thursday to announce the first ever Art March Parade and Festival.

There will be live music, food trucks and pop-up galleries, as well as a showcase of culinary, musical and visual talents of Savannah. (And it’s all FREE!)

The people-powered parade is set to happen in the Starland District on Saturday, April 8th; it will start and end at 41st Street & Whitaker Street.

Click ‘Play’ to learn more about where the idea for the festival came from, about the awesome pandas and the 8-foot ‘Starlandia Cow’ that are set to make their cameo, and how their planning to use this event to help bring communities throughout Savannah—together.

The Art March Parade & Festival is happening Saturday, April 8th, from 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 pm. The parade begins at 3:00 p.m., the festival begins at 4:00 p.m.

