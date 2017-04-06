Allendale County man sentenced to 35 years for 2015 murder

ALLENDALE, S.C. – An Allendale County man was convicted Wednesday, April 5, and sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2015 shooting death of a romantic rival.

The jury deliberated less than 30 minutes before convicting Jaycoby Terreak Williams, 30, of murder in the May 26, 2015, slaying of James Spellman, who was 29 at the time of his death. Spellman was struck by a single gunshot while talking to a cousin outside of Allendale’s Pinewood Apartments, where his girlfriend lived.

The two had been involved with the same person and had reportedly had many previous feuds.

Although the murder weapon was never recovered, a ballistics expert from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division said the bullet was likely fired from a 40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun.

Judge Perry Buckner III presided over the three-day trial and handed down the 35-year sentence.