Two arrests made in 2015 murder case

Savannah (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, along with the Southeast Fugitive Task Force (SRTF), located and arrested two suspects charging them with the 2015 murder of 22-year-old Marlon Jamal Underwood.

Earlier today, SRTF located 26-year-old Mylek Bigham, in a hotel in Florida. He was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect, 22-year-old Anthony Martin was located at a correctional facility in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted in serving Martin his warrant. Both Martin and Bigham are awaiting transport to Chatham County.

The homicide happened back on October 4, 2015. Metro officers responded to the El Cheapo gas station on the 800 block of Tibet Avenue that evening, finding a shooting victim, who was later identified as Marlon Jamal Underwood. He was transported to a hospital for treatment where he later died.