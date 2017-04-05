The future of oil pipelines along Georgia’s coastline, new legislation provides permitting changes



Rep. Bill Hitchens, ” It really changes pretty much everything from what it was in the past,” says State Representative Bill Hitchens who represents Effingham County.

He’s talking about a bill he worked tirelessly to pass in the legislative sessin which ended last Thursday. It’s about how oil companies can try to get a pipeline project approved. For some who wanted an out and out ban on pipelines especially ain Coastal Counties, the legislation doesn’t go far enough. But Hitchins says it does provide new restrictions starting with a permitting process. If signed into law, the bill would require an oil company to go through a permitting process with the State Environmental Protection Division.

“But they’ve got to really ensure that they do things right and the Environmental Protection Divsion (EPD) is going to be making sure that that occurs,” says Hitchins.

Ogeechee Riverkeeper Emily Markesteyn Kurilla believes the bill provides a new kind of framework for a pipeline project. “The environmental permitting is comprehensive rather than piecemeal. In the past they might have looked at a stream crossing here or there, but now they will take the whole construction project into account.”

Hitchens says there are also restrictions in terms of an oil company having to prove why a project is needed. “There has to be a necessity in Georgia, i.e.a need for petroleum before they can build a pipeline

and a demonstrated need,” he says.

Markesteyn Kurilla says demonstrating a need is a restriction her group supported. “There are also better stop gaps put in place and in addition, the companies applying for eminent domain have to provide more answers as to the need for fuel.”

The controverial issue of eminent domain (a private company being able to take private land for a pipeline route) is likely to keep rearing its head however. “Eminent domain is still something that a lot of people want us to take another look at and this may just be one bite of the apple,” said Representative Hitchens.

Hitchens says he and others who began this process months ago didn’t get everything they wanted in the legislation and that it had to be a compromise. But he does believe it is a new beginning for Georgia in terms of any future projects.