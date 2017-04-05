The 2017 Palmetto Heart Walk: Getting heart healthy one step at a time

HILTON HEAD, SC.

About 1 out of every 3 deaths in the United States are caused by Cardiovascular disease according to the American Heart Association. But there are some things you can do to get your heart into a healthier condition!

Holly Mlodzinski, the Health Promotions Coordinator of Hilton Head Hospital, stopped by The Bridge on National Start Walking Day –Wednesday– to talk to us about the different ways you can improve your heart health and about the upcoming 2017 Palmetto Walk happening at the end of the month.

Hilton Head Hospital and WSAV News 3 are both proud sponsors of the event.

Click ‘Play’ to find out how you can sign-up, how you can help fundraise and why Mlodzinski says it’s never too late to begin making healthier life choices.

Click here to sign-up for the 2017 Palmetto Heart Walk.