Tattoos, Music, Art & Parades in this week’s Do Savannah Magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ready for the Savannah Tattoo Festival? How about week three of the Savannah Music Festival, a brand new parade for Art March or the first ever Non Stop Boogie Drop? We’ve got the skinny in Do Savannah Magazine.

What: Savannah Tattoo Festival

When: Noon-11 p.m. April 7; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 8; noon-8 p.m. April 9

Where: Savannah International Trade & Convention Center

Cost: $25 at the door; $45 for three-day pass; $35 for three-day pass for SCAD students and military with ID; free for ages 12 and younger

Info: savannahtattoofest.com

What: Savannah Music Festival

When: March 23-April 8

Where: Downtown Savannah Historic District

Cost: $25-$120

Info: savannahmusicfestival.org

What: Non Stop Boogie Drop

When: 9 p.m. April 7 to 9 p.m. April 8

Where: House of Strut, 17 W. 41st St.

Cost: $24

Info: facebook.com/nonstopboogiedrop

What: Art March Parade & Festival

When: 3-9 p.m. April 8

Where: Starland District, 41st and Bull streets

Cost: Free

Info: artmarchsavannah.com