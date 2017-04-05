Tattoos, Music, Art & Parades in this week’s Do Savannah Magazine

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ready for the Savannah Tattoo Festival? How about week three of the Savannah Music Festival, a brand new parade for Art March or the first ever Non Stop Boogie Drop? We’ve got the skinny in Do Savannah Magazine.

What: Savannah Tattoo Festival
When: Noon-11 p.m. April 7; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 8; noon-8 p.m. April 9
Where: Savannah International Trade & Convention Center
Cost: $25 at the door; $45 for three-day pass; $35 for three-day pass for SCAD students and military with ID; free for ages 12 and younger
Info:  savannahtattoofest.com

What: Savannah Music Festival
When: March 23-April 8
Where: Downtown Savannah Historic District
Cost: $25-$120
Info: savannahmusicfestival.org

What: Non Stop Boogie Drop
When: 9 p.m. April 7 to 9 p.m. April 8
Where: House of Strut, 17 W. 41st St.
Cost: $24
Info: facebook.com/nonstopboogiedrop

What: Art March Parade & Festival
When: 3-9 p.m. April 8
Where: Starland District, 41st and Bull streets
Cost: Free
Info: artmarchsavannah.com

