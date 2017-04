UPDATE: Gloria Williams — a South Carolina woman charged with stealing a baby from her mother’s arms in 1998 — will be in court again today.

Investigators say Williams posed as a nurse 18 years ago and took Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville hospital.

Mobley was found in January, living in Walterboro, South Carolina where Williams was raising her as her own daughter.

A tip led police to them and a DNA test proved she was the daughter of Shanara Mobley.