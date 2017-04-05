Ready to host an Exchange Student? More families are needed in Savannah-Chatham & Bryan County Schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Have you ever thought of hosting an exchange student? One local program needs more host families for next year.

The CCI Greenheart Students Exchange program already has nearly a dozen exchange students in the Coastal Empire, but could easily place 15 to 20 more next year if enough host families were available.

Both students and host families are heavily vetted. Student flights, insurance, and spending money is all covered under the program. Host families are responsible for three meals a day, a spare bedroom and lots of love.

To learn more visit CCI-Exchange.com or contact local coordinator Connie Polk at 502-387-8672 or ConniePolkCCI@gmail.com.