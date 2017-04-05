GSU gears up for Amazing Blue Mile Challenge

STATESBORO, Ga.

Are you a trivia aficionado? Think you know a lot about Statesboro? Do you own a pair of sneakers?

If you answered yes to any or all of these questions, there’s an event you don’t want to miss happening this weekend on Saturday, April 8th!

It’s called the Amazing Blue Mile Challenge, and here’s how it works: teams of four (or less) can compete in an Amazing Race-inspired adventure around the Blue Mile. The Blue Mile is a mile-long stretch of road aimed at connecting the Georgia Southern University Campus to the Downtown Statesboro Community. Participants will reveal clues to map their own course, and complete mental and physical challenges along the way.

The winning team will take home $300!

Suzanne Hallman, the business advisor for Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group (BIG), stopped by The Bridge on Wednesday to tell us how it got started, how she wants to use the challenge to help bring the Statesboro community and GSU community together, and how the money raised will go toward revitalization efforts in America’s Best Communities Compeition. Click ‘Play’ to hear all about it.

Click here to register for the Amazing Blue Mile Challenge.

Click here to learn more about the Blue Mile.

Click here to learn more about the America’s Best Communities competition.