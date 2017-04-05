Estimated cost of harbor deepening leaps to $973M

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Georgia Ports Authority

Savannah (AP) – Deepening the shipping channel to the Port of Savannah is expected to cost taxpayers a whopping $267 million more than previously estimated.

Army Corps of Engineers officials said Wednesday they now estimate the massive dredging project will cost $973 million. That’s 38 percent more than the $706 million price tag the agency had been citing since 2014.

Work began in 2015 to deepen 39 miles of the Savannah River to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the Savannah port.

Army Corps Savannah District spokesman Russell Wicke said higher demand has made dredging more expensive, construction materials costs have increased and a costly re-design was needed for plans to safely dispose of dredge sediments.

Wicke said the project’s economic benefits are also expected to be greater than previously estimated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s