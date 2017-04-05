Estimated cost of harbor deepening leaps to $973M

Savannah (AP) – Deepening the shipping channel to the Port of Savannah is expected to cost taxpayers a whopping $267 million more than previously estimated.

Army Corps of Engineers officials said Wednesday they now estimate the massive dredging project will cost $973 million. That’s 38 percent more than the $706 million price tag the agency had been citing since 2014.

Work began in 2015 to deepen 39 miles of the Savannah River to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the Savannah port.

Army Corps Savannah District spokesman Russell Wicke said higher demand has made dredging more expensive, construction materials costs have increased and a costly re-design was needed for plans to safely dispose of dredge sediments.

Wicke said the project’s economic benefits are also expected to be greater than previously estimated.