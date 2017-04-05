Disaster response group weighs in on where to take cover when a storm hits

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – Strong winds or tornado like conditions can cause severe damage to a home in a matter of seconds. Most of you are taught to hide in places like your bathroom when the storm hits.

“Everybody thought she was a goner, but there wasn’t a thing wrong with her, she was carried two miles in this tornado in a tub and was just laid down on the ground,” says Robert Buckley.

Buckley is with Disaster Control and Prevention. He’s walking us through places in your home, that are safe spaces during severe weather, when a bathroom is not the best option.

“What you want to do is find the smallest area of your house that also has another wall in between you and the exterior wall.”

Buckley himself lives in a ranch style home. A majority of these reflect similar issues for mobile homes as well as flats, there is not a basement. With that option being out of the picture for a safe space, most are educated to use the bathroom.

Buckley points to that incident in Texas as an example of how that may not work. The woman was in the bathroom that was connected on one side by and exterior wall, it was compromised and she was sent flying.

“This is definitely another place, there’s a wall in between you and the exterior wall, there’s a whole house behind that wall and there’s very little target right here, your percentage of getting hit by falling debris here is a lot less,” says Buckley who is shuffling through his coat closet.

When the TV goes out, there are tools his team uses for tracking a tornado threat. One lately has been the “tornadoAlert” early alert device. This device is NASA approved. He’s using it for one year, as a test, to give the developer feedback.

“This is simply another tool that we can use in our arsenal to help us predict and get ready and prepare for damage from not just tornadoes but straight line winds, micro bursts.”

All of those can lead to broken windows or tree damage causing airborne debris. In his experience, debris can be the deadliest effect when a storm hits. Being outside or in any location to watch the storm, he adds, is a bad idea.

“They’re fascinating, but don’t kid yourself.”