Baby gators parading on the green

(WFLA) A Florida woman caught an adorable parade of baby gators with their mother on video.

Sharon Whiting said the baby alligators were born at the end of February, but the pond where the family has been staying near her Charlotte County home is drying up.

Whiting speculated the mother gator moved them to a pond that is much bigger, with plenty of water.

“Mama gator started across the golf course to the other pond with babies following her,” said Whiting. “She went back and forth all day until they were all in the big pond. It took her all day, because she had to move them between golfers.”